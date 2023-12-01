Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes welcome their first child: What we know so far

In one of his most impressive NBA seasons yet, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is also welcoming his first child with long-time fiancée Anamaria Goltes. The couple have been together since 2016. Doncic announced the news in an Instagram post where both are holding their child's hands together.

In the post, the caption included "Gabriela" as the child's name. The post was met with wholesome reactions and comments as fans congratulated the Mavericks star for this incredible moment with his fiancée. According to reports, the child was welcomed last night, with the social media post being the official public announcement.

Originally, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported earlier today that Luka Doncic will not be available to suit up against the Memphis Grizzlies for "personal reasons." Given this important moment in Doncic's life, it causes for celebration as the Mavericks guard is now a father.

Moreover, the couple finally tied the knot on July 7, with Doncic proposing at Lake Bled in Slovenia. Dating back to a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan SI, Anamaria Goltes gushed about being together with the four-time NBA All-Star.

"People have [a] best friend, boyfriend, true love," Goltes said. "I'm lucky they are all the same person."

Luka Doncic met Anamaria Goltes when they were just kids

In an interview with the New York Post, Anamaria Goltes revealed that she first met Luka Doncic when both were just kids in Croatia.

"I answered this question like a million times," Goltes said. "We met when were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia. Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at the time. You keep the real ones, am I right?"

Currently, the two are living together in Dallas, and both have adapted nicely to the culture as the years have passed.

"Dallas is a lot like Europe," Goltes said. "I love Dallas. It reminds me of home."

With the two living together, Goltes has also been spotted cheering for her fiancée during his NBA games. She has even posted pictures via Instagram in support, wearing custom-made clothing with Luka Doncic's name and jersey as the design.

Moreover, Luka Doncic is also playing some of the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 31.1 points (48.9% shooting), 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.