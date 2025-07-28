Luka Doncic announces his visit to Los Angeles on $228.6M extension deadline day with Lakers

Luka Doncic confirmed he's in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, when he becomes eligible to sign a max extension with the Lakers. After months of speculation on whether he would extend his stay after being forced out of Dallas, all signs point to Doncic proving the Lakers' doubters wrong by putting pen to paper on a new deal.He's eligible to sign a contract north of $228.6 million for four years. However, that's not the only reason behind the five-time NBA All-Star's presence in LA. Doncic announced on Instagram on Sunday that he is rounding off his Jordan Brand tour in New York, Chicago and Hollywood. &quot;NYC. Chicago. LA. See you soon,&quot; he wrote on X.On Friday, reports from Slovenia suggested that Doncic will sign the extension instead of pushing his plans for next summer.The Lakers have been all in on investing around Luka Doncic. He's also giving back to the team by recruiting players during free agency. Doncic was a key reason why the Lakers landed Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart despite other teams also pursuing the duo after they were bought out by the Blazers and Wizards, respectively.Lakers ready to move on from LeBron James as attention shifts to the Luka Doncic era The Lakers have already tipped off the Luka Doncic era. He's at the forefront of the think-tank's decision making this summer. It's one of the key reasons why LeBron James might be headed for the exit door soon and it's longer viewed as a threat.According to Marc Stein, the Lakers' &quot;preferred&quot; scenario is to get James off their books starting next offseason after he made his contract an expiring deal this summer by opting into his $52.6 million player option.With trade and a buyout unlikely this year, James will play for LA in 2025-26, getting another shot at a title run next to Doncic following a failed attempt last year. The glaring roster deficiencies hurt the Lakers as they were stunned by the Timberwolves in a five-game first-round series.