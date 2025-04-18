Luka Doncic believes immense fan support made his transition to LA easier

The trade that sent Slovenian star Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February caught many off guard — including Doncic himself. But the way Lakers fans welcomed him helped ease the transition, he said.

Ad

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet in an interview clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, Doncic said the support from Lakers fans was immediate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I was a little bit surprised, you know — it's a new guy in the city,” Doncic said. “But the way they showed me love, since Day 1, it's been unbelievable for me. I feel the love for sure.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When asked if that support made it easier for him to adjust after spending his entire career with the Mavericks, Doncic replied:

Ad

“Yeah, made it a lot easier.”

Lakers fans embraced Doncic right away — his jersey became the top-seller across the NBA this season, surpassing even Steph Curry and new teammate LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 28 games for the Lakers, Luka Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists, helping LA lock up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

And it wasn’t just at Crypto.com Arena. Even during the Lakers’ road game at American Airlines Center — Doncic’s former stomping grounds in Dallas — Mavs fans gave him a warm ovation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luka Doncic eager for first postseason run as a Laker

Luka Doncic will make his Lakers playoff debut Saturday night when LA hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the matchup, Doncic shared his excitement about getting back into the postseason.

“I like big games,” Doncic said Thursday (per NBA.com). “The playoffs is a fun time. Everybody plays 100%. It’s just fun to be out there.”

Ad

Last season, Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where they came up short against the Boston Celtics.

But this time, he’ll be alongside one of the game’s greats, LeBron James, as the Lakers take on the Timberwolves — the same team Doncic and the Mavs defeated in the Western Conference Finals last year.

In that five-game series, Doncic dominated with averages of 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

This year, he’s not shy about what he wants.

Ad

“The goal is to win a championship,” he said. “I think we have a great team. We have guys that are willing to go to war. Everybody is staying together. The chemistry is high, so I think we for sure have a chance.”

In his lone appearance as a Laker against Minnesota this season, Luka Doncic posted 21 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 6-for-20 in a 111-102 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More