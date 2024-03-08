Luka Doncic breaks All-Time record for most consecutive 35-point triple-doubles in NBA History amid Heat beatdown

Luka Doncic made history during the Dallas Mavericks' much-needed, gritty 114-108 win over the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Center on Thursday. The superstar guard became the first player in league history to record four consecutive triple-doubles with 35 or more points in each game.

The Slovenian ended his evening with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists making it his fifth game in a row. His last four games see him total well over 140 points, 40+ rebounds, and assists. Despite his brilliance, the Mavericks are 2-3 in their last five games.

In addition to his five-game triple-double stretch this season, Doncic now has nine triple-double performances this season so far.

Here's a quick look at his numbers in his last five games. Dallas won against the Raptors and the Heat, but we're defeated by the other three teams.

Opponents Points Rebounds Assists Toronto Raptors 30 12 16 Boston Celtics 37 12 11 Philadelphia 76ers 38 11 10 Indiana Pacers 39 10 11 Miami Heat 35 11 11

On Thursday, Luka Doncic had to put in another mammoth effort to lead the side to a win and stay in playoff contention. Kyrie Irving had 23 points. Terry Rozier led the Heat by 27 points, while Duncan Robinson chipped in with 19 points.

All eyes are on Luka Doncic as the Mavericks hang onto eighth place in the West amid tight playoff race

The win against the Miami Heat saw the Dallas Mavericks improve to 35-28 in the West, but the recent string of losses have kept them in a play-in position. The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers are just two wins behind Dallas.

Should the former beat the Chicago Bulls, it will further trim down the edge the Mavs have as the competition heats up in the Western Conference.

Last season, the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs after trading for Kyrie Irving ahead of the deadline. Despite both superstars in good touch this season, the defense has been the team's bane and can cost them another season if the side doesn't shore up efforts on the other end. While they have names who can hold their own, tougher and quicker teams have managed to counter their defense.

Luka Doncic has been a force this season averaging 34.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists (stats before the Heat matchup), and the Mavs will hope that the guard continues his splendid run as they hope to make the postseason.

Up next, the Mavericks hit the road for a skirmish against the Detroit Pistons and the red-hot Chicago Bulls.