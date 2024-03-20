Luka Doncic breaks Mavericks franchise record in close win despite off-shooting game

Luka Doncic made history once again, this time beating his record for most triple-doubles in a single season. Going up against the San Antonio Spurs, Doncic added 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks secure a 113-107 victory on Tuesday.

What makes the feat remarkable is the fact that Doncic shot awfully from the field, with 18.1% shooting from beyond the arc and 22.2% overall.

Nevertheless, Luka Doncic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season, beating his previous record of 17 triple-doubles in the 2019-20 NBA season. Doncic now holds all top five spots in Mavericks franchise history for the most triple-doubles in a season. He had 11 in the 2020-21 season, 10 in the 2022-23 season and 10 in the 2021-22 season.

While Doncic undoubtedly accomplished an incredible feat, it's worth noting that he also notched a career-high in most missed shots in a single game. The Slovenian superstar was aware of the dry spell he had going on for him, which led him to involve his teammates more.

With that in mind, Doncic was happy that his team stepped up and delivered despite him lacking the "Magic" touch.

What other franchise records does Luka Doncic hold?

Luka Doncic earned Earvin Johnson's moniker "Magic" for several reasons. The Slovenian superstar is crafty when creating shot opportunities, he knows how to involve his teammates in a fashionable manner, and he somehow finishes his plays despite moving at a slow pace. Putting all those factors together makes Doncic one of the most lethal players in the NBA today.

While many consider Dirk Nowitzki to be the greatest Dallas Mavericks player of all time, Doncic is easily on par with the German legend's status. Looking at his current total numbers, the Slovenian is already ranked sixth in Mavericks history for total points scored with 11,128. Furthermore, he is currently the Mavs' franchise record holder for the most points scored in a single game with 73 points.

Aside from scoring, Doncic also ranks among the top five within four other major statistical categories in Mavericks history. These stats include total assists (fifth place), rebounds (fourth place), 3-pointers made (second place) and free throws made (fourth place). What's more impressive about this is the fact that Doncic managed to achieve all this within just six seasons.

Given the trajectory of how long NBA players typically play in the league, Luka Doncic has perhaps 10 more seasons left in him. At the pace that he's going, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up breaking all four mentioned records.

This would undoubtedly make him the undisputed greatest Dallas Mavericks player of all time, especially if Doncic manages to win an NBA title and a season MVP award along the way.