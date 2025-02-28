Luka Doncic candidly reveals he keeps an eye on his former team's matches

Luka Doncic stepped into the NBA in 2018 as a 19-year-old generational superstar coming straight from the Real Madrid Basketball Club. Six years later, Doncic has evolved into one of the best players in the world's biggest basketball league.

However, the LA Lakers star has not forgotten his roots. In a recent interview posted by a Lakers fan page on Friday, the five-time All-Star revealed that he keeps an eye on his former team's games and their sister team's matches.

"I watch both, every time I can, every time I am not doing anything practicing or playing. I am watching those both teams," Doncic said.

Real Madrid is a world-renowned franchise with world-class teams in both basketball and soccer. The Real Madrid Baloncesto (Basketball) is a powerhouse in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague.

On Friday, they faced off against their archrivals Barcelona and secured a 96-91 win. They currently hold the 10th seed in the Euroleague standings and are aiming to secure a spot in the top eight to qualify for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Real Madrid Soccer Club is a top-tier soccer team with a massive global following. They are currently in second place in the Spanish soccer league La Liga's standings and are competing against Barcelona for the top spot.

A look at Luka Doncic's accomplishments in European basketball

Luka Doncic spent the early days of his career honing his craft in top-tier leagues of European basketball. The Slovenian international signed with Real Madrid as a teenager at the age of 13. He made his debut for the Spanish team in 2015 and immediately displayed great potential early on.

In his rookie season, Luka Doncic played three games in the Liga ABC, averaging 2.0 points per game. He also participated in twelve games in the Euroleague, averaging 3.5 points per game.

The Lakers star had his first breakout season in the 2017-18 season in the Euroleague. He averaged 16.0 points, collected 4.8 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists per game with an average game time of 25.9 minutes.

Luka Doncic helped Real Madrid lift the 2018 Euroleague Championship and was named the Euroleague MVP the same year. He also helped his team win three Liga ABC championships in 2015, 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Having won everything in European basketball, the Slovenian international entered the 2018 NBA draft. He got drafted as the third pick by the Atlanta Hawks who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young.

The rest is history.

