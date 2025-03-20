Luka Doncic caught trash-talking on mic after winning FT trip against Nuggets - "Got 20, you talking about ball don't lie"

Luka Doncic exploded for 21 points, three rebounds and three assists in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets. Christian Braun, who started on the perennial MVP contender, could not do much to stop him. Nuggets coach Mike Malone inserted Spencer Jones, a seldom-used but bigger defender than Braun midway through the period.

Late in the quarter, Doncic forced a foul on the former undrafted forward to earn two free throws. After missing the first one, the Slovenian engaged in trash talk before lining up for the second attempt.

“I got 20, you talking about ball don’t lie.”

Doncic was ultra-aggressive in the opening quarter against the Nuggets, who did not have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The former Dallas Mavericks superstar went 7-for-11, including 3-for-5 from deep, and made 3 of 4 free throws. Doncic’s first-quarter explosion was the biggest reason the Lakers carried a 73-59 halftime lead.

The Nuggets slowed down Luka Doncic in the second quarter, limiting him to four points. Spencer Jones, Christian Braun, Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr. had a hand in containing the explosive point guard.

Still, the sizzling start from Doncic pushed the LA Lakers to a big lead and gave them control of the game.

Fans react to Luka Doncic trash-talking

The marquee matchup between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets was a highly-anticipated showdown. Despite the absences of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and LeBron James, fans watched the action.

Luka Doncic’s trash-talking late in the first quarter promptly went viral, prompting fans on X (formerly Twitter) to react to the clip.

“The exact energy we needed on this team. I’m here for it. Thank you Nico, GM of the year,” one fan wrote.

“So glad we had Nico to realize this man is washed. We are watching his decline in progress,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

“Bron looking on like a proud dad,” a fan claimed.

“Luka's confidence is unmatched,” another opined.

“Luka is lowkey hilarious,” a user wrote.

Luka Doncic did not have to say much, particularly in the first quarter when he carved the Nuggets’ defense. The five-time All-NBA star added another 11 points in the second half, helping the LA Lakers to a 120-108 win against the Nuggets.

