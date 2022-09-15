"When he decides he wants to get in the best shape of his career he's gonna be MVP in the league" - Jalen Rose believes Luka is a dominant player, says he makes shots, gets to spot & delivers dimes like an ace

Is this the year Luka Doncic wins the NBA MVP?

Luka Magic has continued to sweep the NBA since the young Dallas Mavericks star was selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. While Doncic has given fans a lot to cheer about in his first four seasons, the one criticism that continues to hang over his head is his conditioning. But for the first time in his young career, he finally seems to be taking it seriously.

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes winning an MVP is within reach for Doncic. He explained on a recent episode of Jalen & Jacoby why he believes his conditioning is the only thing holding him back from hoisting an NBA MVP trophy.

"A guy that came in, has been extremely dominant as a young player. Not only scoring the ball, flirting with triple doubles, getting assists, getting his own shot off the dribble. One of the best shot creators in the league at not only taking his shot, but making his shot and also getting to his spots, in particular at the top of the floor, finding other people for his dimes. Luka Doncic like I told you, when he decides he want to get in the best shape of his career he's gonna be MVP of the league. That's what I see right now. That's exactly what I'm seeing."

Luka Doncic is gearing up for the season by representing Team Slovenia in the 2022 Eurobasket tournament. He dominated the tournament prior to Slovenia's elimination loss to Poland on Thursday.

The 24-year old averaged 26.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists over a span of seven EuroBasket games. He scored the second-most points in tournament history when he dropped 47 points during Slovenia's 88-82 win over France on September 7.

An MVP Calibre Season For Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Doncic's performance with Team Slovenia has given Mavericks fans a lot to look forward to ahead of the 2022-23 season.

They are fresh off an incredible postseason run that saw the team reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since their championship run back in 2011.

Doncic appears ready to reach new heights as a player and lead the Mavericks to their second NBA title in franchise history.

With Doncic heading into training camp already in game shape, only time will tell whether he can secure an MVP trophy.

If Doncic wins it, it will be the fifth straight year that a European player takes home MVP honors.

The Mavericks open their 2022-23 season against the Phoenix Suns on October 19.

