Luka Doncic claims he has "one of the most powerful legs in the NBA"

Luka Doncic had himself a solid game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Dallas Mavericks superstar showed up on both ends of the court. While Doncic tallied 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, he also did an excellent job in the post, defending Karl-Anthony Towns.

There's an obvious advantage for Towns in that matchup because of his bigger frame than 6-foot-7 Doncic, but the latter held his own. Towns had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but struggled when guarded by Doncic.

Reacting to his solid efforts, despite not being rated highly on defense, Doncic pointed out that he is 'strong,' specifically pointing out at his legs, claiming them to be one of the most 'powerful' pairs in the NBA.

""Because I'm strong. People don't think that. But I have one of the most powerful legs in the NBA, I think."

The Mavericks deployed a small lineup, which forced Doncic to guard KAT. However, Doncic's frame suits him better when guarding taller and stronger players. The traditional point guards, who are 6-foot-4 or less, get the better of the Slovenian with their mobility and speed.

Luka Doncic outplays Karl-Anthony Towns in massive win for Mavericks

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks scripted one of their best wins of the season against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a close finish, with the Mavericks recording a 118-108 victory.

Doncic had 34 points on 50.0% shooting, including five triples. Anthony Edwards was the Timberwolves' best player with 36 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kyrie Irving (35 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24 points) played excellent cameos. However, the latter struggled with foul trouble.

Doncic and his battle highlighted the night, which the former won by a decent margin. Doncic got the better of Towns on offense, too. He made the most of Towns' foul trouble.

Towns had four fouls before a minute into the second half, making things more difficult for the Timberwolves. They still fought valiantly until the Mavericks stretched the lead with under 40 seconds left. Doncic sank a couple of free throws with 18 seconds left, giving the Mavericks a six-point advantage.

The Mavericks improved to 22-15, solidifying their place in the standings in sixth. The Timberwolves dropped to 25-10, losing their footing atop the West standings. They have lost three of their last four games, making it their worst stretch of the season.