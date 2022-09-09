“Obviously, Luka, there's talent, there's skill, the dude competes”- NBA analyst believes Luka Doncic is in his best shape ever to play NBA, says Dallas Mavericks need not worry on his conditioning

Many have questioned Luka Doncic's conditioning since the young superstar joined the league four seasons ago. Time and again, fans and analysts have wondered whether Doncic could be in better shape come opening night. Instead, he's had to play himself into shape at the beginning of the season.

Over the course of the past week, Luka Doncic has put on impressive performances in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

The young star has led his team, who won the FIBA EuroBasket Championship last summer, to the No. 1 seed in its group. On Wednesday, Doncic became the first player to score 45 or more points in a FIBA EuroBasket game in the 21st century. His 47 points are the second-most ever in league history. Meanwhile, many have noted how Doncic's physique looks better than it ever has.

ESPN's Tim McMahon spoke about what Doncic's performances say about his level of commitment to the game going into his fifth season.

"Obviously, Luka, there's talent, there's skill. The dude competes. You know, he doesn't always train the way you want him to; he doesn't always, you know, practice; you have to make it competitive I think to get him engaged.

"But we've seen these last couple days, you know, playing the fourth and fifth game in a seven-day stretch, unbelievable focus and competitiveness."

While Doncic has played at an elite level in the past week, what continues to impress fans the most is his improved physique. Photos and videos have shown Doncic on the court looking absolutely shredded in comparison to years past.

Dallas Mavericks won't have to worry about Luka Doncic's conditioning going into training camp

Luka Doncic: Slovenia, FIBA EuroBasket

In assessing Doncic's recent performances in FIBA EuroBasket, ESPN's Tim McMahon said that the Dallas Mavericks won't have to worry about Doncic's his conditioning. That benefit could offset exposing the Slovenian superstar to some extra wear and tear.

"Obviously, the Mavericks, you know, the guy's getting beat up, you're concerned about that. They don't have to worry though, is he gonna report the camp in shape? He'll be in game shape unless he has the most spectacular week-and-a-half ever."

Doncic led the Mavs past the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference semifinals stunner in May. Since being named Rookie of the Year for 2018-19, Doncic has received All-NBA honors in each of the past three seasons. He was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein