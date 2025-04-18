  • home icon
  Luka Doncic confirms commitment to Lakers as he eyes redemption with LeBron James after 2024 NBA Finals heartbreak

Luka Doncic confirms commitment to Lakers as he eyes redemption with LeBron James after 2024 NBA Finals heartbreak

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 18, 2025 23:14 GMT
Luka Doncic is set to stay with the Lakers for the long run (Image credit: Imagn)
Luka Doncic wants to stay with the Lakers for the long run (Image credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic has been stellar for the LA Lakers following his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February. The Slovenian guard admitted he had a hard time moving on from the team that drafted him in 2018 but is well aware that the challenge in LA is different — and the Purple and Gold are counting on him to lead them back to the promised land.

He is in the third year of a five-year, $215.2 million deal, and extension talks were already underway when he was still with the Mavericks. In an interview with Malika Andrews on Friday, Doncic was asked about his loyalty to the Lakers and what he’s looking forward to in the future.

"Yes," he said when asked if he wanted to stay with the Lakers.

Andrews also asked about his relationship with LeBron James, who has encouraged Doncic to be himself and not hesitate on the court.

"It's been great since the first day," Doncic said. "I mean, it's LeBron, it's not gonna be easy, but he's been letting me being me this whole time and it's been amazing just to watch him and to play next to him."
The Luka Doncic-LeBron James connection has paid off for the Lakers. They clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings and enter the 2025 postseason as a legitimate threat to upset the top-seeded OKC Thunder.

Doncic has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games with the 17-time NBA champions. He’ll face a familiar opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the first round of the playoffs.

Luka Doncic speaks about facing Rudy Gobert ahead of Timberwolves series

Luka Doncic faced the Timberwolves last season in the Western Conference finals. He’s once again going head-to-head with Rudy Gobert, which brings back memories of his game-winning 3-pointer in that series. Speaking about the matchup, Doncic said:

"I think he's a great defender no matter who it is. I just like to go against centers. When you go against the best, you gotta be at the top, so, that's what I'm trying to do."

Doncic made a statement in that Western Conference finals series, averaging 32.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg and 8.2 apg over five games to lead his team to the NBA Finals.

In his sole outing against Minnesota as a Laker this season, Luka Doncic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, despite shooting 6-for-20, in a 111-102 victory.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

