Luka Doncic disrespected by ex-NBA star as fans explode after Jalen Brunson declared better: "That’s an awful take"

Former NBA point guard Raymond Felton shared a take about Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson that can be considered controversial. Felton said on 'To The Baha,' the podcast he co-hosts, that he's picking the New York Knicks All-Star guard over Doncic as the better guard.

Felton defended his pick by stating how well Brunson has been performing in the postseason this year. He specifically referred to Games 1 and 2 against the Boston Celtics as well as New York's series against the Detroit Pistons.

Felton's take was not well-received by some fans, and they rallied to let him know in the comments what they think of his take.

"Man, that’s an awful take and it’s coming from a person that roots for both of these guys. JB isn’t on the same level as Luka," one person tweeted.

"Everyone is allowed to have opinions. Even when they are wrong," another fan said.

"Brunson himself would laff at Felton for saying this," one person tweeted.

On the other hand, there were a few fans who agreed that Jalen Brunson is better than Luka Doncic.

"He’s not wrong. Luka peaked already. Thats why they gave him away for some glass slippers," one person said.

"The triple doubles look pretty and are mighty impressive, but with the game on the line I want ball in Brunson hands," a fan tweeted.

"How is this debatable? Jalen Brunson is playing the best basketball in the entire NBA aside from Jokic. Easily better than Luka currently. Check what @Espngreeny said 2 weeks ago," Fox news' Brendan Reesing chimed in.

Raymond Felton had a 14-year career that took him to seven franchises. He had stints with Charlotte when they were still called the Bobcats. He also played for the New York Knicks, OKC Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Luka Doncic's former teammate defends the guard, cites his highly impressive workout

Theo Pinson, Raymond Felton's co-host on To The Baha and Luka Doncic's former teammate, disagreed with Felton's take. According to Pinson, Doncic is a better player, and to substantiate it, he shared an anecdote from when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks.

"I've seen (Doncic) work out, and I'm not exaggerating, might have been the most impressive thing I've ever seen," Pinson said. "There's nobody more gifted than Luka."

Theo Pinson got the chance to play with both Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson on the Mavs for two seasons (2021-22 to 2022-23). His first season there was Brunson's last with Dallas.

In 2022, the Mavericks team, with these three players on the roster, made it to the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors. Pinson did not suit up in the postseason.

