Luka Doncic doubles down on 'farming' aspirations, pulls up to Christmas Day showdown in farm-themed Luka 2s

Luka Doncic has expressed his desire to take up a second career in farming once he calls time on his NBA career. Doncic explained this in January of this year. After being asked about LeBron James' scoring record and his thoughts on whether he can catch the four-time MVP, Doncic responded honestly, saying he isn't looking far into the future:

"I'm in my fifth season, I'm thinking about today, not the scoring record. I don't have goals (asked about goals in terms of LeBron-like longevity), probably as long as my body holds out. Like I said, 20 years is a long time. I'm going to go to my Slovenian farm," Doncic said.

Doncic said he's already learning about farming from a friend in Slovenia. The Dallas Mavericks star said he doesn't own a farm yet but plans to buy one. While those plans remain a work in progress, Doncic reminded fans of his desire to become a farmer ahead of the Mavericks' Christmas Day clash against the Phoenix Suns.

The four-time All-Star was spotted wearing 'farm-themed' Luka 2s during warmups. Here's the picture of his signature sneakers (via Tim McMahon):

Luka Doncic hysterically turns on the jets in farm-themed Luka 2s

Luka Doncic's comic genius was on full display ahead of the Mavericks' Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns. The Slovenian rocking 'farm-themed' sneakers was already a fun talking point, but him turning on the jets while heading to the locker room was even more hilarious.

Doncic sprinted in absurd form while bragging about his speed in the 'farm-themed' Luka 2s. Here's the clip:

Doncic comes into Monday's contest having dropped a 39-point triple-double in his last game against the San Antonio Spurs. He did that in three quarters alone and sat out the entire fourth as the Mavericks romped past the Spurs, registering a 144-119 win.

Luka Doncic renews his rivalry with Devin Booker tonight. The two young stars have competed ferociously since meeting in the playoffs in 2022 and haven't looked back. It was fitting to have them go at it to round of the NBA's 2023 Christmas Day games slate.