Luka Doncic drops 1-word reaction to LeBron James' 50,000 career points milestone

Luka Doncic had a crisp one-word reaction to LeBron James' stellar 50,000 NBA career points milestone on Tuesday. The mercurial guard took to his Instagram stories to share the Lakers' post congratulating James for his achievement.
His caption summed up his thoughts:
"Insane"
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
James came into the contest just one point shy of reaching the landmark and he drilled a three-pointer to hit 50k number. He ended his evening with 34 points, while Doncic notched up a double-double with 30 points and 15 assists to help the Lakers win 136-115 over the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for the achievement, it's safe to say that Doncic was in awe of his 40-year-old teammate continuing strong and showing no signs of slowing down.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.