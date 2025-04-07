Luka Doncic drops 1-word reaction to WNBA legend Maya Moore's major milestone

Maya Moore hasn't been away from the WNBA for long, but it was never a doubt that she would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Hall announced on Saturday that the four-time WNBA Champion will be part of the 2025 class of inductees.

She will join the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, coach Billy Donovan, Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, referee Danny Crawford, and the 2008 US Olympic men’s team in this year's HoF class.

That's why Jordan put up a post on Instagram to congratulate Moore, one of their most accomplished athletes. Notably, Luka Doncic took to the comments section of the post to react to this impressive milestone:

"Congratulations!" the Slovenian star wrote.

Via Maya Moore's IG

Moore was one of the driving forces in the league for almost a decade. She won four WNBA championships in eight seasons and was also named WNBA MVP back in 2014 and WNBA Finals MVP in 2013.

Moore is also the Minnesota Lynx's all-time leader in points per game, steals, three-pointers, and offensive and defensive win shares. She made it to six All-Stars, won three WNBA All-Star Game MVPs, made seven All-WNBA teams, two All-Defensive teams, and led the league in scoring and steals once.

She also excelled with the national team, winning two Olympic gold medals. The 35-year-old has won a couple of EuroLeague tournaments as well.

She officially retired from the WNBA back in 2013.

Maya Moore reacts to UConn's championship

It's been an eventful week for Moore and Husky Nation. She was in attendance on Sunday night to watch the UConn Huskies take down the South Carolina Gamecocks to win the national championship.

Following the game, she gushed about Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, and how hard everybody had worked to lead the team back to the mountaintop:

"It was awesome to see," Moore said. "Just knowing how hard they've worked and the adversity they've overcome, watching them play the way they did at this time of the year I just feel so good for them. Paige was present in the moment as was Azzi, Sarah (Strong), all of them really. It was a team effort with everyone playing their role together. It was seamless and I was so happy for them. That's all you want."

Moore was responsible for helping the program win two of their record 12 national championships, and she also won a couple of Wade Trophies, which are given to the best upperclass women's basketball player in the NCAA.

