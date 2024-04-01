Luka Doncic eligible for $346,000,000 extension, richest contract in NBA history

Luka Doncic is all set to rake in the moolah, as he becomes eligible to ink a five-year, $346 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 offseason. ESPN's Bobby Marks shed light on the contract calling it the "richest contract in NBA history".

After completing 65 games this season, Doncic is eligible for MVP and All-NBA honors. The latter will see him reach the supermax if he's named as one. Here's a quick overview of what's in store and why, courtesy of Marks.

Doncic is one of many All-Stars who will be eligible for the mammoth extension if they meet the criteria of being named an All-NBA and having enough years of mileage in the league.

The Slovenian makes around $40 million per year. Now, he's set to earn a massive paycheck as he hopes to lead the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA championship.

Luka Doncic propels Dallas Mavericks to No. 5 seed in the West

The Mavericks were up against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but a Luka Doncic masterclass saw them get past the Houston Rockets to get to No. 5 in the Western Conference. They snapped the Rockets' 11-game winning streak in a 125-107 blowout win, marking the seventh consecutive win for Dallas and 11th in 12 games.

Luka Doncic was the man to do it again, with 47 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals, shooting 18-30 from the field and 9-16 from beyond the arc in 35 minutes on the floor.

He had ample support from Kyrie Irving (24 points and seven assists), and Dante Exum (13 points). The win sees them get past the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs are now 45-29 and tied with the Pelicans who are a rung below.

After the game, Doncic oozed optimism:

"I had a good feeling it was going in. We stay together all the time. Even when a team goes on a run, we stay together, and that's the most important thing."

If he ensures that Dallas maintains their winning run, Luka Doncic could give Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic a run for his money in the MVP race. The two-time NBA MVP is the favorite to pocket a third this season, but only time will tell if the Slovenian has a say about it.