Luka Doncic embraces All-25 EuroLeague Team inclusion as he joins elite European basketball company

This week, Luka Doncic was named to the All-25 EuroLeague Team, putting him in elite company alongside some of the greatest EuroLeague players of all time. After 25 years of EuroLeague action, the league has been naming players to the All-25 EuroLeague Team, similar to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, which selected the 75 greatest players of all time.

Doncic went pro when he was just a teenager, however, before making the jump to the NBA for the 2018-19 season, he won the 2018 EuroLeague championship with Real Madrid. The win not only saw him win a title, but win the EuroLeague MVP that season and the EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

Additionally, he was also named to the All-EuroLeague First Team, and earned his second selection as a EuroLeague Rising Star. Although his run with Real Madrid was a brief one that lasted from 2015-2018, he's gone on to cement himself as one of the best NBA players of this era.

Because of that, he now joins Dejan Bodiroga, Georgios Printezis, and Milos Teodosic in the third group of five players to be named to the All-25 EuroLeague team.

In response, Doncic reposted a highlight reel of his best plays, put together by the EuroLeague, to his Instagram story.

Note: As Instagram stories automatically delete after 24 hours, they cannot be embedded. Instead, a screenshot has been included in this article.

Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) - Instagram

"What I miss the most..." - Luka Doncic opens up on the thing he misses most about being with Real Madrid

With the 2024-25 EuroLeague season in full swing, fans are anxiously awaiting the league's Final Four, which is set to take place on May 23.

Currently, Real Madrid is sitting in 12th place with a record of 14-14 this season, putting them behind notable teams like FC Barcelona, ranked ninth, and reigning champions, Panathinaikos, ranked third.

Last year, before the EuroLeague playoffs, Luka Doncic spoke with EuroLeaguebasketball.net to discuss his time with the league:

"What I miss most about the club is just the teammates, the coaches, the guys that spend a lot of time with, even the medical staff, physiotherapists, all those great people. That's what I miss the most about the club."

Now, a full year later, Real Madrid has just one game left on their EuroLeague schedule, a showdown with Virtus Bologna this Thursday.

With EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, who is currently in tenth-place, sitting on a record of 15-13, if Real Madrid gets a win, and both Milan and Anadolu Efes Istanbul lose their upcoming games, the team could make it into the play-in tournament.

