Luka Doncic and fiancée Anamaria keep tradition alive with their yearly return to humble Croatian getaway

NBA players love unwinding during the offseason with a luxurious vacation, but not Luka Doncic. The Slovenian, alongside his fiancée, Anamaria, continues to keep a tradition alive with a humble vacation in the hills of Croatia.

According to multiple reports, the couple returns to a spot in the Croatian island of Krk, where they have been vacationing since they were kids. There, the duo reportedly stays in a low-budget 3-star camp while trying to live a normal lifestyle.

In a report by Slovenian news outlet Zurnal24.si, the couple is said to be camping among other caravans while enjoying nature with their family. The site also has quotes from eyewitnesses who explain the duo's day-to-day activities.

"We had a lot of fun riding around the campground on a scooter, like most of the teenage kids from the neighborhood trailers. At first glance, one would never say that he is one of the most famous athletes in the world," a witness revealed.

According to another observer, Anamaria can be spotted in the local bakery every morning, with no bodyguards. The digital creator herself shared a glimpse of this humble vacation, posting a story from their campsite.

Luka Doncic's fiancee, Anamaria, shares a picture from their campsite (Source: Anamaria/Instagram)

In the story, Anamaria can be seen grilling fish, which seem to be fresh out of the water. Despite signing a multi-million dollar contract, Doncic's getaway highlights the importance of immersing oneself in normal habits.

Fans react as Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria posts fruits and greens on her story

Luka Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria, posted a story featuring fruits and greens on Instagram in June. This caused a massive stir on X (formerly Twitter) as a fan reshared the picture on the platform.

"Luka Doncic’s wife is feeding him fruits & vegetables. League is in trouble 😭🙏🏽," the fan wrote.

This tweet garnered much attention as many reacted to this post in the comments.

"We going to the playoffs next season locked🔒," another commented.

"Gotta keep that Greek Freak diet strong 😤🙌," a third reacted.

"Lmao😂😭😭 he’s winning the mvp or scoring title next season im calling it now," remarked a fourth.

