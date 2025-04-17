Luka Doncic flexes unwavering confidence, thinks no one in the world can guard him, claims JJ Redick

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers have a first-round playoff date against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic will play in his first postseason for the Lakers, and there is much anticipation among fans. The Slovenian star will face the Wolves, a team he defeated with the Dallas Mavericks in last year's Western Conference finals.

On Wednesday, Doncic and the team had their practice in preparation for their best-of-seven series. The All-Star guard also had their media availability before the start of the postseason.

Head coach JJ Redick talked to the media shortly after and revealed how confident the former Mavericks star is.

“He thinks there’s not a person in the world who can guard him,” Redick said.

Offensively, Doncic is one of the best players in the league. He can create for himself and his teammates. In the regular season, the 6-foot-6 guard has never averaged below 20 points. He's done the same in the postseason.

Luka Doncic has appeared in the playoffs four times. In two of those appearances, he led the entire league in scoring average, proving how much of a problem he is for defenses.

In 2021, Doncic averaged 35.7 points on 49 percent shooting from the field. He followed it up the next year by averaging 31.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

The five-time All-Star finished the 2024-25 season averaging 28.2 points for the Lakers. However, he hasn't quite found his rhythm, as he's only shooting 43.8 percent from the floor. Still, he remains one of the best offensive weapons for LA against Minnesota.

Lakers forward expects the Wolves' defense to hound Luka Doncic and other star players

Defenders usually focus on Luka Doncic when playing a tough playoff series. Often, teams would put their best defenders on Doncic, as he's capable of having an offensive eruption.

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura expects the same to happen in the upcoming playoff series against the Wolves. Only this time, Minnesota's attention will be divided between Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

"They're gonna be really handsy," Hachimura said. "So, we have to protect but also, they're probably -- I'm guessing, gonna double team Bron, Luka, maybe AR."

Hachimura said it's important for him to step up when their Big 3 need help. The forward added that the same goes for his teammates, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Hachimura will play his third playoffs with the Lakers on Saturday. He finished the regular season as the fourth-highest scorer on the team. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.1 points and was a threat from deep. He made 41.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

