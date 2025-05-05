Luka Doncic's future with Lakers gets crucial update from NBA insider

Luka Doncic's first season with the LA Lakers ended in a first-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn't the way fans thought the Lakers' season would end. However, the elimination opened the front office's eyes to the importance of building a competitive team around Doncic.

Additionally, one of the major matters is Doncic's future. The Slovenian star is still under contract with the Lakers next season with a $45.9 million deal for the 2025-26 season. For the 2026-27 campaign, he has a $48.9 million player option if he doesn't get an extension.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the five-time All-Star isn't looking to leave LA. Luka Doncic expressed his interest in committing to the organization and hopes to win a championship with them.

"His heart was broken, but he's fully committed to the Lakers. His goal now is to win championships with that franchise," MacMahon said.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fisher revealed that the maximum contract extension the Lakers can offer Doncic is a four-year deal close to $230 million. Both sides are highly interested in a potential lengthy partnership.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, the Purple and Gold view Doncic as the leader of the next era. The franchise is also interested in signing the 6-foot-6 star to a long-term deal and is open to extending his contract.

"To recoup the money he lost in the trade from losing his supermax eligibility, Dončić could sign a shorter three-year, $165 million extension," the insiders revealed.

If Luka Doncic chooses to exercise that, he'll have a player option for the 2028-29 season. That will coincide with reaching 10 years of service, making them eligible for 35 percent max. Under that scenario, the insiders said the five-time All-NBA can sign a five-year, $418 million deal in 2028.

Luka Doncic was seen with his head coach and general manager for dinner

Since acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Lakers sought to build a contending team around him. Although they couldn't achieve that this season, they secured third place in the Western Conference.

After being eliminated in the first round, Doncic was seen leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. He wasn't alone; Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also left the establishment afterward, and Coach JJ Redick followed suit.

Fans speculate the three had dinner together to discuss business matters.

During the LA Lakers's end-of-season presser, Pelinka shared his plans to surround Luka Doncic with capable players. Many think that was the topic of the trio over dinner.

