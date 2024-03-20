Luka Doncic gets berated by NBA fans for costing another parlay with career-worse shooting night

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks secured a 113-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs, completing a 4-0 season series sweep. The Mavericks were the overwhelming favorites, and a blowout was predicted.

However, the Spurs surprisingly kept it a close affair. Doncic was partly the culprit for it because of his career-worse shooting night. The five-time NBA All-Star produced 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists. But he shot only 22.2%. Edwards missed a career-high 21 field goals.

Doncic has had some subpar shooting games over his last few outings too. He went 9 of 23 against the Chicago Bulls, 7 of 18 against the Golden State Warriors and 12 of 27 against the Denver Nuggets. The Mavericks won, but Doncic didn't cover his points total.

After another off night, NBA fans who lost their parlays on Luka Doncic over this stretch berated the Slovenian after Tuesday's contest as one fan wrote:

"Bro this is the 2nd game ina row Luka Doncic cost me a +1000 parlay with bad performances"

More reactions followed:

Luka Doncic finds ways to avoid losses in horrendous shooting games

Luka Doncic has ensured his terrible shooting games only prove as losses on parlays and not for the Dallas Mavericks. With his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways, Doncic has managed to overcome his shooting struggles and offer the Mavericks a boost with his other attributes.

His playmaking stands out the most, while his ability to hit timely shots while struggling for rhythm sets him apart. The game against the Nuggets is a notable example of that. Doncic hit the game-tying shot from deep with 25 seconds left, which led to an incredible Kyrie Irving game-winner at the buzzer-beater.

Doncic managed to get others clean looks as nearly everyone shot over 50.0%. The Mavericks made 48.4% field goals as a team. He finished with a box +/- of +5, just two shy of Daniel Gafford's +7, the highest among the starters.

Jason Kidd echoed sentiments around Luka Doncic's limitless impact beyond his scoring and shooting after the game, saying:

“It just wasn’t his shooting night, but he found a way to lead his team to a victory.”

It was a crucial win for the Mavericks, who extended their winning streak to six games, improving to 40-29 on the season. Dallas' top six hopes stay alive as it's only one game behind the Sacramento Kings in seventh.