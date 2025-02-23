Luka Doncic gets real on mental headspace after statement performance

Luka Doncic smiled after delivering a 94-foot dime to LeBron James that resulted in a rim-rattling slam by the four-time MVP on Saturday. In the next possession, the former Dallas Mavericks star blocked Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon. A few plays later, Doncic delivered another perfect pass that led to a Jaxson Hayes layup.

Doncic was engaged right off the bat. He talked to opposing players and egged the crowd to make some noise. In the postgame courtside interview, he said when asked why he was seen smiling during the game:

“Just finally felt like myself a little bit. Playing this game, this is what I love, so I’m just being myself a little bit; that’s why I was smiling the whole game.”

For the first time since arriving in Los Angeles, Luka Doncic played like himself. He set the tone for the LA Lakers on the road with 16 first-quarter points, tying his previous best with his new team. The five-time All-NBA guard ended the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block.

More importantly, the Lakers saw a vintage performance from the Slovenian after struggling in his first three games.

Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year but lost to the Boston Celtics in six games. Although wearing a new uniform, his goal remains the same. He told the media about what he's aiming for with the Lakers:

“Our goal is to win the championship. That’s our only goal. And I think we have the team for that.”

The superstar point guard needed a bit over a week to adjust to his new situation. Now that he’s ready, Doncic feels more like himself.

JJ Redick wants the Lakers offense to run through Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic shares playmaking duties with LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Many promptly questioned how JJ Redick would designate the roles as both James and Doncic and both ball-dominant guards.

James wanted Doncic, in the former Mavs superstars’ debut with the Lakers to “be himself.” The four-time MVP told his new teammate to “fit out.”

After the win against the Nuggets, Redick clarified how the offense will run, per Jovan Buha:

“JJ Redick said that the Lakers’ offense needs to run through Luka Doncic’s hands, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves running it more when they stagger the primary ball handlers.”

Doncic now has more reason to be himself based on Redick’s plan. Like always, he will have the reins of the offense when he's on the floor. He will likely have more reason to smile if the Lakers stick to that strategy.

