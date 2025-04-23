Luka Doncic gives Anthony Edwards his “good balls” as Lakers-Wolves battle

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards shared a light-hearted moment ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers. The duo, taking all the spotlight ahead of the matchup were all smiles over some banter over basketballs.

NBA analyst Taylor Rooks posted a clip of their interaction on Edwards claiming that the Lakers had good balls and Doncic giving him one. The fun though was only pre-game as the two teams duked out an-out defense battle in Game 2.

The Lakers evened the series 1-1 with a 94-85 win. They were led by Doncic's double-double (31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists) while LeBron James had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Edwards had 25 points for the T-Wolves.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More