Luka Doncic gives Anthony Edwards his “good balls” as Lakers-Wolves battle

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 23, 2025 04:42 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards shared a light-hearted moment ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers. The duo, taking all the spotlight ahead of the matchup were all smiles over some banter over basketballs.

NBA analyst Taylor Rooks posted a clip of their interaction on Edwards claiming that the Lakers had good balls and Doncic giving him one. The fun though was only pre-game as the two teams duked out an-out defense battle in Game 2.

The Lakers evened the series 1-1 with a 94-85 win. They were led by Doncic's double-double (31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists) while LeBron James had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Edwards had 25 points for the T-Wolves.

bell-icon Manage notifications