Luka Doncic gives death stare to Anthony Edwards after T'Wolves star hits Spiderman celebration in his face 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic gives death stare to Anthony Edwards after T'Wolves star hits Spiderman celebration (Image Source: Imagn)

Luka Doncic wasn't having it after Anthony Edwards hit a Spider-Man celebration in his face after hitting a 3 in Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Lakers first-round series. Edwards had Doncic on an island in the fourth quarter and made him pay for giving him a tiny amount of space on the perimeter after a boomerang pass from Naz Reid.

Here's the video:

As Doncic jogged down the floor, he stared down Edwards and seemingly nodded at his counterpart.

Edwards had the last laugh as the Timberwolves won 117-95, taking LA by storm in Game 1 at the Crypto.com Arena. Doncic had a solid game with 37 points, eight assists and two steals on 54.5% shooting, but he was a non-factor in the halfcourt as a playmaker with only one assist.

On the other hand, Edwards made it happen for the Timberwolves with a 22-point, nine-assist game, throwing LA off with his unexpected playmaking.

