Luka Doncic gives death stare to Anthony Edwards after T'Wolves star hits Spiderman celebration in his face 

Luka Doncic wasn't having it after Anthony Edwards hit a Spider-Man celebration in his face after hitting a 3 in Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Lakers first-round series. Edwards had Doncic on an island in the fourth quarter and made him pay for giving him a tiny amount of space on the perimeter after a boomerang pass from Naz Reid.

Ad

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Doncic jogged down the floor, he stared down Edwards and seemingly nodded at his counterpart.

Edwards had the last laugh as the Timberwolves won 117-95, taking LA by storm in Game 1 at the Crypto.com Arena. Doncic had a solid game with 37 points, eight assists and two steals on 54.5% shooting, but he was a non-factor in the halfcourt as a playmaker with only one assist.

On the other hand, Edwards made it happen for the Timberwolves with a 22-point, nine-assist game, throwing LA off with his unexpected playmaking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More