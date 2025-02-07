"Luka Doncic gonna ask to have Lebron James come off the bench" - NBA fans react to Lakers signing Bronny James' G League teammate

NBA fans had a lot to say following the LA Lakers's newest signing. On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the 17-time NBA champions were acquiring Jordan Goodwin on a two-way deal. Goodwin plays for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League alongside Bronny James. In 14 games, the guard has averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

LA have been extremely aggressive at this season's trade deadline following their blockbuster trade for Luka Dončić that shocked the entire world. They now seek to round out their roster without Anthony Davis.

The news of Goodwin's arrival elicited many responses from Lakers fans and NBA viewers. Many were excited about the signing due to Goodwin's recent play in the G League and discussed how he would fit in.

"Good deal for The Lakers, man", said a Lakers fan account on X.

"LEAGUE IS OVER WOW", one excited fan said.

"Sheesh pretty soon Luka is gonna ask to have Lebron come off the bench. This is 💯 his team now 👏🏼", said one user on X.

Other fans weren't nearly as thrilled with the signing. Some questioned Goodwin's size, the possibility of a redundant fit, and the impact he could have as a player from the G League.

"He's not filling in the spot Max Christie left", said one fan, concerned that Goodwin isn't up to the role.

"6'3 SG", another user said, unimpressed with Goodwin's measurements.

Some are concerned that despite LA's offensive improvements, the team lacks the size to compete with some of the biggest teams and star big men.

"All these randoms getting signed. Cba is to blame for this... teams worried bout Luxury tax", said one fan, echoing an increasingly common sentiment.

Many fans perceive the signing of Goodwin and the Mavericks's readiness to move on from Doncic as interconnected events. Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams face a cap at the second apron ($189 million) with strict penalties for those who exceed that limit.

Some feel that the CBA's restrictions have led teams to make difficult decisions, like trading Luka Dončić rather than offering the 5-year, $345,000,000 extension he was eligible for. Conversely, this has caused competitive teams like the Lakers to try to fill out their benches with a player like Goodwin, who wasn't previously on an NBA roster and comes at the cheapest cost.

Warriors star Draymond Green recently said something similar. In a clip from "The Draymond Green Show" posted Thursday, Green explains how he feels the second apron caused the blockbuster Dončić deal and that it likely will not be the last time it happens.

"You just saw Luka Doncic get traded at 25. That is a byproduct of the 2nd Apron," the former Defensive Player of the Year said.

Lakers extend win streak after historic LeBron performance

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks for the basket against the Golden State Warriors. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Lakers's jaw-dropping move to acquire Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has overshadowed the fact that the team is currently on a four-game win streak against some notable competition. Following a dominant win against the Washington Wizards, LA rattled off two impressive wins against the third-seeded New York Knicks and the second-best defense in the LA Clippers.

The Lakers achieved their latest 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors thanks to a dominant performance from LeBron James. The 21-time All-Star gave the Crypto.com Arena crowd a memorable night, scoring 42 points, grabbing 17 rebounds and providing eight assists, including six successful 3-pointers out of nine attempts.

At 40 years and 38 days old, James became the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan's record by 34 days. Jordan was 40 years and 4 days old when he scored 43 points as the Wizards hosted the New Jersey Nets on Feb. 21, 2003.

King James is now the youngest and oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game. When asked how he felt after his performance, James said, "What do I think? That I'm old."

