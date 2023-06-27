Luka Doncic got called ‘overrated’ by Florida Atlantic Owls’ guard: "He will literally take plays off"

Since entering the NBA, Luka Doncic has been a superstar-level talent. That being said, one college player did not hold back when speaking on the Dallas Mavericks point guard.

Bryan Greenlee is six-foot-tall guard that spent the last three college seasons playing at Florida Atlantic. He is coming off a senior season where he averaged 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 39 games.

Recently, Greenlee sat down and was asked an array of questions about the NBA. One thing he was asked was who he thought were the most overrated and underrated players in the game right now. Greenlee gave a shocking response and stated that Luka Doncic is someone that he feels is overrated.

"I think Luka overrated, people just focus on his offense only. Luka will literally take plays off. You don't really see that too much, I feel like he doesn't move well off ball, he doesn't play defense."

Doncic is coming off his age 23 season where he averaged a career-high 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He was also named an All-Star and All-NBA for the fourth time in his five-year career. Despite this numbers, the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the playoffs this season.

Is Luka Doncic overrated?

Bryan Greenlee might feel this way, but it's hard to say that Luka Doncic is one of the more overrated players in the NBA. Dating back to his rookie season, he's proven that he is a big-time talent.

In just his first five years, he's racked up countless highlights in the postseason. He had a dominant run in the NBA bubble, and almost single-handedly carried the Dallas Mavericks to the conference finals two seasons again. Many still remeber Doncic's incredible Game 7 performance against the Phoenix Suns where outscored the entire opposing team in the first half.

It is no secret that Doncic can improve on the defensive end. Part of why Greenlee might feel he takes plays off is because of the workload he carries on the other end. As the main focal point of the offense, Doncic has to try and preserve his energy throughout the course of a game.

Moving forward, Doncic might have some of that burden taken off him. At the deadline this season, the Mavericks shocked many when they traded for Kyrie Irving. If they retain him in free agency, Doncic will have some of that massive offensive load off his shoulders.

