Luka Doncic exited Sunday's game between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers with a knee injury in the first quarter. The Lakers superstar returned in the second and played the entire game as it was a minor issue. However, Doncic dropped a massive update about the injury, saying he had been dealing with it for three games.

Doncic told reporters he had banged knees with a defender in three straight games, including Sunday's contest, on the same right leg. He was "struggling" because of that against the Clippers as it became sore.

"Third straight game, the same spot," Doncic said (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin). "So, I was kind of struggling on that right leg. But I’m good."

Doncic played 36:58 minutes, tallying 29 points, six rebounds and nine assists, leading the Lakers to a 108-102 win.

He's playing his way into shape after missing 20+ games with a left calf strain since Christmas. Doncic's production and activity on the court have increased nightly, and it has been key to LA's success, especially over the last five games in which they have beaten quality opponents like the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and LA Clippers (twice).

Luka Doncic fortunate to avoid injury to left leg

Luka Doncic is fortunate to avoid injuries to his left leg. He was dealing with a left calf strain for the majority of the season this year. Doncic injured it in training camp and missed the preseason. He reaggravated the issue on Christmas Day and dealt with his career's lengthiest injury hiatus.

With his latest minor setback on his right leg, Doncic has avoided more injuries to the left leg. It bodes well for him, considering he takes a while to get back into shape after a lengthy break. Doncic also struggles on the court because of it. He experienced that in his early Lakers tenure.

He has recovered well from those issues now and is playing at his usual level, matching his season averages over the past two games.

