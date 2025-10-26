  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star Suffers Huge Blow with Finger and Leg Issues Ahead of Grueling Schedule

Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star Suffers Huge Blow with Finger and Leg Issues Ahead of Grueling Schedule

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 26, 2025 20:26 GMT
Minnesota TImberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic Injury Update: Lakers Star Suffers Huge Blow with Finger and Leg Issues Ahead of Grueling Schedule - Source: Getty

LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic suffered a huge blow with finger and leg issues ahead of a tough schedule for the Lakers. He is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a left finger sprain and lower left leg contusion, the team announced.

Ad

He will be reevaluated in about one week. This injury comes at the wrong time for the Lakers who started the 2025-26 season without LeBron James.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Their upcoming schedule after the Kings has them face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Next, they travel to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and host the Miami Heat on Nov. 2.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic has averaged 46 points over two games. According to sources, who told ESPN, the Lakers expect Doncic’s recovery to align with the one-week timeline, though no extended absence is ruled out.

He last featured in the Lakers’ 128-110 win against the Timberwolves on Friday. He recorded 49 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, leading the Lakers to their first win of the season. In their season opener against the Golden State Warriors, he finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, in the 119-109 home loss.

Ad

Luka Doncic joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks last season. The trade shook the league and equally boosted the Lakers. He is reportedly the Lakers’ cornerstone piece, as they prepare to transition to life after James.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers?

Luka Doncic’s injury-plagued absence will come as a huge blow to the Lakers. While his offensive threat will be missed, the plan will be to keep him fit on his return and not aggravate anything further.

Ad
Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) gathers his feet during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) gathers his feet during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his absence, the Lakers’ role players will have to step up. While the onus will be on Austin Reaves to fill his shoes, other players like Rui Hachimura and center Deandre Ayton will have to do more than expected.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications