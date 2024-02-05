Luka Doncic Injury Update: Latest on 5x NBA All-Star's ankle ailment before game vs Sixers (February 5)

Luka Doncic's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' marquee clash against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Doncic is playing through an ankle injury, which he's seemingly aggravated multiple times over the last few games.

Doncic's ailment worsened during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Slovenian exited the game in the first quarter. Doncic returned, but the injury seemed gruesome when he sustained it, fighting for a loose ball.

Luka Doncic injury update: Will Mavericks star suit up tonight vs. Sixers?

Doncic has been a reliable player for majority of his NBA career. He's had some injury history, but that's not kept him from playing for brief stretches. The five-time NBA All-Star's situation isn't any different now. Doncic is questionable to play because of a right ankle soreness but is likely to play.

While speaking to reporters after Saturday's loss to the Bucks, Doncic seemed confident, saying he heard a pop in his ankle, but he's working on it, and the ankle feels "strong."

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is dealing with a right ankle soreness issue. He's dealt with the injury since Jan. 5. In that stretch, Doncic has missed eight games this season and five since the ankle injury. Dallas has gone 3-2 in that stretch and 3-5 without him. Doncic's previous injuries have been a quad and calf ailment.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Doncic has played eight games against the 76ers, winning only thrice. He's averaged 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Doncic's last game against the 76ers was on Mar. 29, 2023. He had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in that clash, which ended in a 116-108 loss for the Mavs.

Doncic's presence will be critical for Dallas against Philadelphia, albeit Joel Embiid is out. The 76ers have a deep team, with Tyrese Maxey coming off a 50-point outing. The Mavericks have won thrice in their last five games without Doncic, but of late, their role players have struggled to produce the goods consistently.

Their only two wins in the past eight games with Doncic have come after he scored at least 45 points, which sums up the Mavericks' woes. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving could be back after a six-game absence, so Doncic may not have to carry his team that much.

However, Irving could take time to find his grove, so the Mavericks will be better off not relying too heavily on the former NBA champion.

