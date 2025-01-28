Luka Doncic Injury Update: Mavericks superstar nails 3-pointer over $3,303,771 teammate, raises hopes for imminent comeback

The Dallas Mavericks crossed swords with the Washington Wizards in an interconference regular-season matchup on Monday. The Mavericks fans had plenty to celebrate as Jason Kidd’s squad got off to a fantastic start. The excitement among Dallas supporters only grew when an injured Luka Doncic showcased his shooting skills by sinking a 3-pointer during the halftime break.

The moment unfolded as players headed into the locker room. Doncic, who was on the sidelines, decided to display his 3-point prowess before entering the tunnel. The five-time All-Star drilled a shot over teammate Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed a one-year, $3,303,771 contract with the Mavericks in July.

Additionally, Doncic was spotted jogging off the court, a promising sign for the Mavericks as the superstar point guard continues his recovery from a left calf strain.

"Luka Doncic just drilled a three over Spencer Dinwiddie as they walked back to the locker room for halftime and lightly jogged off the floor," Mavericks insider Noah Weber tweeted. "Looked to be moving well and was in great spirits."

Luka Doncic has been sidelined since Christmas Day after suffering a severe injury during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to earlier reports, there is growing anticipation that Doncic could return to action before the All-Star break.

Doncic has already missed 25 games this season.

Klay Thompson reveals his first conversation with Luka Doncic

Klay Thompson turned back the clock with a vintage performance against the Wizards, showcasing a 3-point shooting masterclass. The former Golden State Warriors star drained seven 3-pointers in the first half, paving the way for a decisive Dallas Mavericks victory.

After the game, Thompson reflected on the late Kobe Bryant as the world honored the Lakers legend on his death anniversary on Sunday. The four-time NBA champion shared heartfelt thoughts about Kobe and revealed that his first conversation with Luka Doncic centered around the "Black Mamba."

"Man I knew you (Luka Doncic) were going to be special because he brought Kobe (Bryant) out of the house to go watch him play and Kobe doesn’t just give that love to those who don’t earn it," Thompson said.

Doncic has been outstanding in his young NBA career, earning five All-NBA First Team selections in just seven seasons.

