Luka Doncic Injury Update: Slovenian star back vs. Nikola Jokic and Serbia after injury scare against Latvia

Luka Doncic had LA Lakers fans panicking after his injury scare during Slovenia's exhibition game against Latvia on Saturday. During a fastbreak opportunity in the third quarter, Latvia quickly brought the ball up the court as Doncic assumed a defensive position in the paint.Tragedy struck when Doncic’s teammate, who was the on-ball defender, lost his footing and crashed into the Lakers star’s right knee. The star guard writhed in pain before taking a seat on the bench and ultimately headed to the locker room.Fortunately, the Slovenian managed to avoid any significant injury, as reported by Dan Woike on Saturday. Luka Doncic returned to the lineup on Tuesday night to face Great Britain in an exhibition game. He didn’t seem bothered by his injury scare from earlier in the week, finishing with 28 points and 10 assists.Doncic is also available and expected to play in Slovenia’s game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Thursday. This will be the team’s final exhibition game before facing Belgium, France, Iceland, Israel and Poland in Group D of EuroBasket 2025.Luka Doncic agreed to a three-year, $165 million extension with the LA Lakers at the start of August. The deal would’ve left a sour taste in the organization’s mouth if the star guard had picked up a long-term injury while fulfilling international obligations.Luka Doncic has been solid through Slovenia’s exhibition gamesFans have been getting a good look at what Luka Doncic can do following his impressive transformation this summer. Doncic has played three exhibition games for Slovenia ahead of EuroBasket 2025, competing against Great Britain, Latvia and Germany.He is averaging 24 minutes in these games, recording 24.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. While his production on offense surprises no one, the Lakers' superstar has also made some strides on the defensive end.Clips of Doncic playing lockdown defense during these exhibition games have been making the rounds on social media. Since his NBA debut, Doncic has been criticized for his shortcomings on defense.He has worked to improve on that aspect of his game this summer. If Doncic's performances ahead of EuroBasket 2025 are any indication, he seems set for a big season with the LA Lakers.