Luka Doncic Injury Update: Will Mavericks star suit up tonight vs Spurs? (March 19)

Luka Doncic's injury update is closely monitored before the Dallas Mavericks game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic enjoyed a healthy stretch before returning to the report after Wednesday’s 109-99 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Doncic exited the game late in the fourth quarter and missed the following contest against the OKC Thunder. He returned against the Denver Nuggets in Sunday's 107-105 win, dropping 37 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists on 44.4% shooting. He hit a crucial 3 to tie the game with 25 seconds left.

Luka Doncic injury update: Will Mavericks star suit up vs. Spurs?

Luka Doncic is listed as probable to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Dallas Mavericks star will likely play if his status doesn’t get downgraded closer to the game. Doncic has missed only nine games this season and generally played when listed as probable.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic sustained a left hamstring strain against the Warriors on Wednesday. He exited the game late and didn't return. He underwent an MRI on his hamstring, and it returned clean, allowing him to suit up in Sunday's huge win over the Nuggets.

Before the hamstring issue, Doncic dealt with elbow, ankle, nose and quad injuries this season, contributing to eight absences.

Luka Doncic stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic has played 19 games against the Spurs, averaging 29.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He's 14-5 against the Mavericks' division rivals.

In three games this season, Doncic has tallied 33.0 ppg, 11.3 rpg and 9.3 apg against the Spurs.

He had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the teams' previous encounter on Feb. 14, which the Mavs won 116-93.

It was a lopsided game from the start, with Doncic firing on all cylinders alongside his co-star Kyrie Irving, who went off for 34 points.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Bally Sports Southwest Dallas and Bally Sports Southwest San Antonio will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs game. For fans located outside the local regions, the contest will be available to stream online on NBA League Pass with a subscription. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EDT at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' homecourt.

The Mavericks are up 3-0 in the season series against the Spurs and have a chance to complete the sweep for the second time in franchise history. They are the favorites, riding behind a 5-1 run heading into this contest.