Luka Doncic keeps his lips pursed about future when pressed about possible $229M contract extension with Lakers

By Evan Bell
Published Jul 30, 2025 18:05 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic plays coy when asked about potential contract extension (Image credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic is expected to meet with Rob Pelinka and the rest of LA's front office to finalize a four-year, $229 million extension once he returns from the ongoing Jordan Brand tour.

However, when asked about the situation on Wednesday during an appearance on TODAY, Doncic played coy, saying that he had no idea what they were talking about, and he wasn't at liberty to discuss the situation. Doncic said:

"I don't know what you're talking about. I can't discuss anything yet."

According to the NBA's tampering rules, Doncic can't discuss the extension quite yet. Doing so before Aug. 2 could net both Doncic and LA's front office a fine.

The news comes amid a busy offseason for LA's front office, which has seen the team acquire veteran big man Deandre Ayton and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, both of whom Doncic helped recruit, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Mavericks CEO reflects on Luka Doncic trade

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts was asked about the internet-breaking Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers last season, and whether he regrets the move. The trade saw the Mavericks receiving Anthony Davis in exchange.

“You can’t have fears or regrets in this business; it’s all about how you move forward," he said. "So, it doesn’t really serve a purpose to have regrets. What I will say, I learned about the depth of the connection between Mavericks fans and this team.”
Doncic's offseason transformation has received quite a bit of attention from fans and analysts alike. While in the past, offseason photos of Doncic have sparked widespread discussion, this time, the five-time All-NBA First Team member has committed to a lifestyle change that includes an overhaul of his diet and the introduction of fasting.

Additionally, as he explained during Wednesday's appearance on TODAY, Doncic also took a month off from basketball, something he says he's never done before.

As Doncic joked during a visit to Yankee Stadium this week, he doesn't have to worry about Dallas' front office seeing his new transformation; they've probably already seen his photos from Men's Health.

So far, the NBA has yet to unveil the 2025-26 season schedule; however, it's safe to say plenty of fans will have LA's games against Dallas circled in anticipation.

Edited by Krutik Jain
