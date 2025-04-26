Luka Doncic and Lakers distracted by fan-cheating from Timberwolves with whistle noises

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was left confused on a Timberwolves transition opportunity after hearing whistle noises, assuming it came from the officials. Doncic stopped midway from contesting the layup, and the Timberwolves scored two easy points.

Ad

However, the perplexing fourth-quarter play was caused by a fan who had a whistle in the stands. Even Lakers coach JJ Redick complained to the officials about the issue. The play announcer made an announcement, requesting the fan to stop whistling.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

That possession was costly for LA, especially with the game being closely contested throughout the fourth quarter.

More to follow

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More