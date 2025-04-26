  • home icon
Luka Doncic and Lakers distracted by fan-cheating from Timberwolves with whistle noises

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 26, 2025 04:24 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic and Lakers distracted by fan-cheating from Timberwolves with whistle noises

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was left confused on a Timberwolves transition opportunity after hearing whistle noises, assuming it came from the officials. Doncic stopped midway from contesting the layup, and the Timberwolves scored two easy points.

However, the perplexing fourth-quarter play was caused by a fan who had a whistle in the stands. Even Lakers coach JJ Redick complained to the officials about the issue. The play announcer made an announcement, requesting the fan to stop whistling.

That possession was costly for LA, especially with the game being closely contested throughout the fourth quarter.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
