Luka Doncic left shaking and crying during emotional Mavs tribute video

For the first time since his shocking trade to the LA Lakers, Luka Doncic was back inside the American Airlines Center on Wednesday to take on the Dallas Mavericks. The team played a video tribute before the game, prompting the Slovenian superstar to get emotional.

In the video uploaded on X, the Mavs played Doncic's best moments with the franchise before his introduction. He was holding back tears initially before breaking down, visibly crying while watching the tribute. It received a raucous reaction from the AAC crowd, who still love their former superstar.

Doncic spent six and a half seasons in Dallas since being acquired from a draft-day trade with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. He was named to five All-NBA First Teams and even led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season, falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

