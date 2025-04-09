Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on his highly anticipated return to Dallas: "Don't even know what to expect"

Luka Doncic will step onto the American Airlines Center court for the first time as an opponent on Wednesday after being traded to the LA Lakers in a deal centered around Anthony Davis.
Doncic, who last played for the Mavericks on Christmas Day 2024, has been a significant acquisition for the Lakers, who sent Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the Slovenian star, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. In his 26 games with the Lakers, Doncic has averaged 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists.
The game will be the second of a back-to-back for the Lakers, who lost to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. During that game, Doncic was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up two technical fouls. Reflecting on his return to Dallas, Doncic shared his emotional feelings about playing at the Mavericks' home court as an opponent.
"Of course, it's going to be a lot of emotion for me,” Doncic said (per Ryan Ward). “I don't even know what to expect. I don't know how I'm going to feel, honestly. I know I'm looking forward to being back in Dallas, obviously. ... It's going to be very emotional for me for sure."
This will be the second matchup between the two teams since the trade. The first meeting was on February 25, where the Lakers won 107-99, with Luka Doncic recording 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks.
Jason Kidd discusses Luka Doncic’s Dallas return
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd spoke about Luka Doncic’s return to the American Airlines Center during Tuesday's practice, encouraging fans to cheer for their former star.
“I think it’s safe to say that they should cheer,” Kidd said (per Mavs.com). “But for us it’s about trying to find a way to win.”
Kidd also acknowledged the emotional aspect of Doncic’s return.
“It is emotional, I think, anytime anybody is traded,” Kidd said.
“So, coming back for the first time or even the second time or even the third time — because of the memories of being able to get to the Western Conference Finals or to be able to get to the (NBA) Finals, or to be an All-Star – the things that he has done in a short amount of time is incredible.”
The Lakers vs. Mavericks game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
