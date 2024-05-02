Luka Doncic makes history despite being sick as he racks up 1000 career playoff points

Luka Doncic had 998 playoff points leading into Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks’ series against the LA Clippers. “Luka Legend” was forced to go to the free throw line after he was fouled by Clippers big man Ivica Zubac. The Slovenian calmly opened the scoring and moved to a tie with Elgin Baylor for the third-fastest to pile up 1,000 postseason points.

Doncic’s feat was yet another impressive reminder of his greatness even before his prime years. Only Michael Jordan (28) and Wilt Chamberlain (29) were quicker than him to reach the milestone. With the way he has been playing, he's likely to break several more before the 25-year-old reaches his peak.

It didn’t look like Luka Doncic was joining the enviable list after leaving the Mavericks-Clippers showdown in Game 3.

He eventually returned to fill up the stat sheet with a 22-point triple double in Dallas' 101-90 victory. The Mavericks listed him questionable for Game 4 before he was cleared to play hours before tip-off.

Doncic struggled for most of Game 4 scoring the ball, though, as his knee was still bothering him, and he was a little under the weather. He shot 10-for-24, including a horrific 1-for-9 clip from behind the arc in the Mavericks’ 116-111 loss to the visiting Clippers.

Doncic ended with a 29-point triple-double but he vowed to be much, much better in Game 5.

Luka Doncic filled the box scores in Game 5 with his points, rebounds and assists

Luka Doncic said that his knee has been troubling him for most of the series against the LA Clippers. He already had 15 points in the first quarter before scattering the rest of them in the next three periods. Doncic ended with 35 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Although Doncic fell three rebounds short of a triple-double, he gladly took it as the Mavericks routed the Clippers 123-93. Dallas’ supporting cast showed up in a big way as Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber and Kyrie Irving also hit double-digit points.

The win pushed the Mavericks in front again in the series with a 3-2 lead. They now go back to Texas to end the Clippers' season. If Paul George and Co. fail to extend the series, Wednesday will be their last game at the Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic’s Mavericks could be the last team to beat them at the venue before Steve Ballmer’s posh Intuit Dome opens next season.