Luka Doncic makes major admission as he signals crucial shift in his game ahead of EuroBasket

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:17 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 103-96 to win game 5 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game. - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic makes major admission as he signals crucial shift in his game ahead of EuroBasket (Credits: Getty)

LA Lakers star Luka Doncic has undergone a significant physical transformation this offseason. In an article published by “Men’s Health” on Monday, the Slovenian made a major admission about his physical health.

Doncic is expected to participate in EuroBasket 2025 as a key member of Slovenia’s national team.

“If I stop now,” Doncic says of his effort to rebuild his body, “It was all for nothing. … My sleeping, my body, my everything…I felt more rested.”
Ahead of EuroBasket, Slovenia’s preliminary 19-man roster lists Doncic’s weight at 104 kg (≈ 229 lb), matching his height of 201 cm (≈ 6’7”). Throughout the offseason, he has undergone a body recomposition, dropping visible weight and focusing on a stricter diet and cardio training to improve conditioning and durability.

Spanish media and expert commentary have reinforced this shift. They noted that he looked slimmer than ever and approached his physique “like a temple” ahead of the EuroBasket and the 2025–26 NBA season.

Doncic confirmed his intent to compete for his country in the tournament running Aug. 27 to Sept. 14. He is scheduled to join the national team training camp on Aug. 4, which will allow him to play in all six pre-tournament friendly games leading up to the main event.

Slovenia has been drawn into Group D. They will compete against France, Poland, Israel, Belgium and Iceland during the group stage.

Luka Doncic’s workout routine revealed

Luka Doncic revealed how he was able to trim down his weight during the offseason to Andrew Heffernan of Men’s Health.

“Macek (Doncic’s trainer) took charge of the workouts—except Sundays, Doncic hit two per day, with plenty of lifting, mobility, and court drills. But fueling the 6’7” point guard as he underwent this Rocky-style transformation may have been an even tougher job.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (Credits: IMAGN)
Over the years, Luka Doncic has been repeatedly criticized for entering NBA seasons out of shape, particularly in 2021 and 2022. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and ESPN pundits often highlighted Luka’s conditioning as his only major flaw.

With reports naming him as the Lakers’ cornerstone heading into the future, his new physical form will be good news to the Lakers.

