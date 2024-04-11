Luka Doncic NBA Playoffs Stats vs LA Clippers: Closer look as Dallas Mavericks seal first-round matchup

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks' 111-92 win over the Miami Heat saw them win the Southwest Divison. They next face off against the LA Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

This will be the third time in five years that the two teams will lock horns in the postseason. Doncic led the way for Dallas with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Kyrie Irving proved to be the perfect foil again with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists as the Mavericks punched a ticket to the playoffs after missing out last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Mavericks and the Clippers last faced in the playoffs in 2021, with the Clippers winning the first-round series 4-3. It was the same outcome the season before, when they lost in six games to the Clippers in 2020 in the first round again.

However, a lot has changed for both teams since then, and the Mavericks in particular have been riding Doncic and Irving's mercurial run.

They will be up against the likes of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in a stern playoffs test, but their current form means they are a more confident unit looking to change the result this time around.

Luka Doncic NBA Playoffs Stats vs LA Clippers

Luka Doncic has been a force against the LA Clippers in the playoffs. The guard averages 33.5 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 13 games against them.

The dominating run includes five 40+ point performances and three triple-double outings. However, his scintillating form hasn't translated to success against the Clippers in the postseason.

Overall, Doncic's numbers in the playoffs in six seasons with the Mavericks are impressive, with 32.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in 28 games

This season, Doncic is having another MVP-level run, averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the 3-point range. His last five games have seen him prop up TD3 numbers with 32.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

The Dallas superstar will be the difference-maker in the first round as the Mavs play the Clippers whose players aren't who they used to be.

Hiwever, with their 8-5 record in 13 games, the Clippers are still the favorites owing to their superior experience and wealth of depth they have on their roster to get past Luka Doncic and the Mavs.