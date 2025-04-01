Luka Doncic offers crucial elbow injury update ahead of Warriors clash

Luka Doncic offered a positive update after sustaining a nasty blow to the elbow during the LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets skirmish on Monday. The guard hit the baseline hard while going for a bucket and was later seen grimacing with pain. He did, however, quash all concerns of missing significant gametime.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Doncic had the reporters in stitches when addressing his injury that he would be ready for the upcoming clash against the Golden State Warriors.

"It's terrible... will be fine in 2 days"

Doncic was seen sporting a heavy iced bandage on his left elbow during the press conference. He ended the game with 20 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. On the game front, LeBron James and Austin Reaves had 16 and 12 points, respectively. The bigger contributions came from Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith as the duo came off the bench to prop up 20 points each.

Luka Doncic weighs in on Dorian Finney-Smith reunion on the Lakers

Dorian Finney-Smith was one of the players who had a solid outing on Monday night as the forward showcased his two-way impact for the Lakers with 20 points off the bench. Luka Doncic gave his teammate props for his impressive performance.

"Those players you need on a team. Never complain. You can play 48 minutes, play zero, he's never going to say a thing. And he's a fighter, man. I always love him, I always love how he plays, and just happy to be reunited with him."

Finney-Smith and Doncic were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks, where the former spent his first seven seasons in the NBA. He was later traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 and was acquired by LA in 2024. Now he is reunited with his Slovenian teammate, and the chemistry has been distinctly seen between the two.

