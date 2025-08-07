Luka Doncic pulls up in $2 million Rimac Nevera supercar for first on court appearance since NBA playoffs

  • home icon
By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:28 GMT
Luka Doncic has been the talk of the NBA world since signing a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the LA Lakers. The move solidified his future with the Lakers as it set him as the franchise's face for the future, following the possible retirement of current star LeBron James.

With such a massive extension in the books, Doncic was seen pulling up on a Rimac Nevera, a supercar worth $2 million, just a few days after signing the extension.

In the clip, Doncic rocked the car straight from the store. From its car plate, the video seemed to have been shot in Croatia as Doncic joined the Slovenian national team for its buildup for the FIBA EuroBasket next month.

Doncic has been a mainstay for his national team since his teenage years, committing to them for every major tournament they participate in. He is coming off an injury-riddled season, playing just 50 games while averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. He was traded to the Lakers in February, which included former NBA champion Anthony Davis heading to the Dallas Mavericks.

In his new extension, Doncic can sign a new deal worth over $417 million in 2028, if he opts out of his current contract that year. If he were to go on that route, Doncic could get back the potential supermax money he lost after being traded by the Mavericks last season.

Until then, Doncic is expected to lead the Lakers from now on as they look to maximize the final years of co-star LeBron James.

Luka Doncic puts focus on winning with the Lakers

Since joining the Lakers, Luka Doncic has been laser-focused on bringing an NBA championship back to LA, his manager Lara Beth Seager said. Talking with the Athletic, Seager expressed how much Doncic wants to win for the Lakers.

“He wants to win where he is," she said. "It’s important that he wins and that we’re working together with the team so we’re not waiting. His mindset has never been to hop around. His mindset is to win championships.
"As long as he’s signed with a team, it’s a marriage, and you treat it like a marriage. And marriages have hard times and good times, but you’re loyal and you’re faithful to each other through it all. And that’s just who Luka is. I don’t think he ever thought. ‘I’m not signing my extension.’”

At 26, Doncic has already become one of the most recognizable stars in the league, having won five All-NBA nods and leading the Mavericks to a 2024 NBA Finals appearance.

Edited by Krutik Jain
