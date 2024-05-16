Luka Doncic quips about ‘spitting’ superstition after Game 5 win - “This is my thing, it’s like when the cat crosses the road”

The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, took control of Game 5 on the road to seize a 3-2 lead over the number-one-seeded OKC Thunder on Wednesday, bouncing back after a disappointing Game 4 contest.

After the game, Luka Doncic spoke to the reporter courtside, who asked about the similarity of the two series between the LA Clippers in the first round and the Thunder in the semifinals, with the series panning out exactly like each other up till Game 5. Luka candidly reacted to it by making a spitting gesture as part of his superstition, to which he was queried, saying:

"This is my thing, it's like when the cat crosses the road"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Slovenian superstar notched a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He made a notable block and three turnovers on 12 of 22 shooting from the field at 54.5%, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc at 45.5% and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line at 66.7%, overall boasting a +13 net rating.

Luka Doncic blocks Shai Gileous-Alexander in the clutch to seal Game 5

Luka Doncic not only commanded the offense but also delivered a pivotal defensive play during the game. As Kyrie Irving drove into the paint, aiming to breach the Thunder's defense, he located Dereck Lively positioned beneath the rim.

However, his layup attempt was foiled by the seven-foot rookie Chet Holmgren, igniting OKC's fastbreak opportunity with less than a minute remaining.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seized the defensive rebound and swiftly transitioned, surpassing multiple Mavericks defenders. But, Doncic thwarted SGA's advance with a decisive last-second block, preserving possession for the Mavericks and culminating a remarkable defensive sequence.

Expand Tweet

As Game 5 returned to Oklahoma City, the series stood deadlocked at 2-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's remarkable display in the preceding game had lifted the Thunder's spirits.

However, any hopes of his leadership altering their fortunes at home were swiftly dashed despite the efforts of the MVP runner-up. The game unfolded similarly to Game 4, with OKC trailing early due to difficulties in converting shots. D

Dallas' staunch defense persisted, stifling shooters and limiting opportunities near the basket. Conversely, Doncic showed marked improvement, displaying fluidity despite earlier concerns surrounding his right knee.

His performance not only featured sharp-shooting but also adept playmaking, orchestrating plays effectively and creating clear scoring chances for his teammates as the Mavericks capitalized consistently with interior finishes.