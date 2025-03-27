Luka Doncic reacts to wholesome moment with LeBron James after 4x NBA MVP's clutch outing seals Lakers victory

LeBron James had a rough night on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers until the final play of the game. James tipped in a missed Luka Doncic shot at the buzzer to give the LA Lakers the 120-119 win. Doncic reacted to their wholesome moment after the game on social media.

With the Lakers blowing their lead and down 119-118, Doncic had a chance to get the victory. He received a pass from "The King" with under five seconds left before driving to the basket and floating the ball for the win.

However, it came up short, but James came to the rescue by tipping it before the buzzer sounded. Officials confirmed the game-winner, giving the four-time NBA MVP eight buzzer-beating game-winning shots in his career, which places him second all time.

LA Lakers players mobbed "The King" after the shot, with Luka Doncic smiling from ear to ear as the team celebrated the much-needed win. Doncic shared the postgame hug he had with LeBron James on his Instagram stories, adding a couple of fire emojis.

It was a wholesome moment for the two great players. The Lakers improved to 44-28 for the season, putting them in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Here's what Luka Doncic shared on his IG stories:

Luka Doncic shared this on his IG stories. (Photo: @lukadoncic on IG)

It was almost a historic night for LeBron James, who had three points in the first three quarters. James' streak for most consecutive games with at least 10 points was in jeopardy, but "The King," finally scored 10 in the fourth quarter to keep the streak alive.

The four-time NBA champion finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, going 4-for-12 from the field. Luka Doncic did the heavy lifting, putting up 34 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

LeBron James reacts to game-winning shot against Pacers

LeBron James reacts to game-winning shot against Pacers. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the game, LeBron James spoke to ESPN's Katie George and was asked about his thoughts on his game winner and rough shooting night. James was happy to get the win, especially with the way the LA Lakers had been playing over the past two weeks.

James also acknowledged the struggles he had in the first three quarters. Still, it's his 22nd year in the NBA, so he knew what he needed to do to earn the victory.

"After the two weeks (out with injury), it's going to take a little bit to get my rhythm back offensively, get my wind back, get my cardio back," James said. "But one thing about my game is I can always do other things on the floor to help our team win even when I'm not shooting the ball well."

The Lakers don't have the time to savor the win as they make the short trip to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday for their second game of a back-to-back. They are out for revenge after the Bulls dominated their first matchup last week.

