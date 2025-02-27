Luka Doncic reflects on his fatherhood journey with heartfelt remarks on daughter: "That moment changed my life"

Luka Doncic is known for being a fierce competitor on the court. However, in a recent interview, the LA Lakers star opened up about his family life, showcasing a softer side. The Slovenian national spoke about his journey into fatherhood and how it has changed his perspective.

Ad

During a heartfelt social media segment, Doncic shared the moment he learned his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, was pregnant. Since the news came on April 1, he initially thought it was a prank. However, once reality set in, it completely shifted his outlook on life.

Doncic said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“That moment changed my life for better. Every day I spend with her it's just unbelievable. She's one year and two months. Just seeing her and spending time with my daughter, I wouldn't want it any other way."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Like I said, it changed my life for better. I'm ready for it and I'm gonna enjoy every moment of it. Nothing better than being a dad for real.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doncic’s daughter, Gabriela, was born in December 2023. That month, he delivered an electrifying 37.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game, shooting an impressive 48.8%, including 38% from beyond the arc.

Fans welcome Luka Doncic’s wife and daughter to LA

The news of Luka Doncic’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the entire sports world. Despite the abrupt change, Doncic and his family embraced their new journey.

Ad

Anamaria Goltes marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing photos from Crypto.com Arena while proudly wearing her husband’s jersey alongside their daughter.

“New chapter 💛💜,” Goltes captioned the post.

Ad

Lakers fans went all out to welcome Goltes and Gabriela to the city.

“Welcome!! you will LOVE LA! 💜💛,” internet personality Julie Sarinana commented.

“I hope you love LA - LA is gonna love you three! I think Luka will soar to heights unseen before in LA. One window closed and a huge door opened. 💜⭐️,” another user wrote.

Ad

“Welcome to the city of champions @anamariagoltes @lukadoncic we’re all family here. You will forever be loved!!” anorther commented.

“Welcome to LA 🤗🤗🤗💜💛💜💛💜,” another added.

Luka Doncic has now played five games in the Purple and Gold. While his Lakers tenure started slow, he appears to have found his rhythm since the Feb. 22 matchup against the Denver Nuggets. In that game, he delivered an impressive 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

He followed it up with a standout showing against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, recording a 19-point, 15-rebound and 12-assist triple-double.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback