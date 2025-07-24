  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic reportedly agrees to Lakers with four-year $229 million deal in bombshell development

Luka Doncic reportedly agrees to Lakers with four-year $229 million deal in bombshell development

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:18 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

While LeBron James' future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains uncertain, Luka Doncic is reportedly on the verge of solidifying his commitment to the franchise. Sources report that Doncic is expected to sign a $229 million extension this summer, securing his place with the Purple & Gold for the next four years.

Ad

According to the head coach of the Slovenian national team, Doncic will rejoin the national squad on August 4 ahead of the upcoming EuroBasket tournament. Prior to that, the superstar guard is scheduled to travel to the United States, either on August 2 or 3, to fulfill his “obligations” with the Lakers.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications