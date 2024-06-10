Luka Doncic reportedly talks trash to Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck after drilling tough bucket

Luka Doncic oozed confidence heading into Game 2 despite the Dallas Mavericks’ 107-89 loss to the Boston Celtics to open the 2024 NBA Finals. The Slovenian was unfazed and vowed to be better for Sunday’s rematch. “Luka Legend” backed up his words by dropping 23 points in the first half.

In the third quarter, the showdown between the two teams continued to be a seesaw battle. Minutes into the third quarter, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck signaled for a technical foul to be called on Doncic during a dead-ball situation. Dallas’ franchise cornerstone, who was surprised by the gesture, quickly responded when the Mavericks had the ball.

In front of Grousbeck, Luka Doncic received the ball in the low block against Derrick White. Doncic quickly spun to his left before coming back to his right for a patented stepback jumper. While running back down the court, he looked to have said something to the billionaire who looked at the backpedaling guard.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic cooled off a bit in the third frame after scattering 23 first half points versus Boston. He added six more to his total on 11-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep. The All-NBA guard made one of those shots for Wyc Grousbeck during an interesting sequence.

Luka Doncic know who Wyc Grousbeck was

Wyc Grousbeck must have gotten Luka Doncic's attention before the aforementioned sequence. The Dallas Mavericks superstar must have noticed him egging the crowd on after the Slovenian was called for a traveling violation. Boston's home crowd lustily responded to the team owner's urging to make more noise.

After the game, Doncic was asked about his exchange with Grousbeck. He responded:

"I'm sorry, I don't know who the Celtics owner [is].

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic refused to divulge what was said in the back and forth with Wyc Grousbeck. He must have probably thought that the billionaire was a passionate team that was rooting for the home team.

Had "Luka Magic" known it was Boston's team governor he was dealing with, he would not have changed anything. Doncic doesn't back down from trash talking during a game. When he is locked in, as he has been in the playoffs, he wouldn't mind jawing with anyone.