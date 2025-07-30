Luka Doncic reveals major sacrifice that changed his fortunes before new season

Luka Doncic shocked the basketball world this offseason with his shredded physique. While he has already shared insights into his workout routine and diet plan, he recently opened up about the biggest sacrifice he made during his transformation.During an appearance on the &quot;TODAY Show,&quot; Doncic revealed that he stepped away from basketball for an entire month to focus fully on his physical conditioning.“I would say me and my team tried different things, different food, and different practices,” Doncic revealed. “I actually gave up playing basketball for one month, which I have never done in my life, so, it was kind of challenging, but it was good.”&quot;Just mentally, you know, basketball, I played my whole life,” Doncic added. “So, I won’t forget how to play basketball.”In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Doncic shared that he followed a 16-hour intermittent fasting routine while following a gluten-free, low-sugar diet. He also consumed around 250 grams of protein daily and committed to two workouts each day.Draymond Green explains why Luka Doncic could win the 2026 MVPLuka Doncic was impressive during his 28-game stint with the LA Lakers in the 2024–2025 regular season, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists. After his physical transformation, expectations are high that Doncic will further elevate his game, making him an early frontrunner for the 2025-26 NBA MVP award.Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green explained how Doncic’s participation in the 2025 EuroBasket could improve his chances of winning the Michael Jordan trophy.“Also, the perfect year to go win his 1st MVP award,” the Golden State Warriors forward wrote on Threads. “Going right from Euros to training camp. Will already be in basketball shape and can hit the ground running! Coming off Team USA summers would make for the best situations coming into the season for me.” Post by @money23green View on ThreadsBefore joining the Slovenian national team on Aug. 4, Luka Doncic is set to wrap up his commitments with the Lakers. According to reports, he will sign his four-year, $229 million contract extension with the Purple &amp; Gold once his ongoing Jordan Brand “The One” tour concludes.