  • Luka Doncic reveals shattered phone he threw after shock Lakers trade blindsided Mavericks star

Luka Doncic reveals shattered phone he threw after shock Lakers trade blindsided Mavericks star

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 18, 2025 19:31 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic reveals he threw his phone after learning of Dallas Mavericks-LA Lakers trade during sitdown with Malika Andrews (Image credit: Imagn)

Ahead of the start of the NBA playoffs, Luka Doncic sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews for a candid, wide-ranging one-on-one interview. During the interview, Doncic spoke openly about the groundbreaking trade that saw him sent to the LA Lakers prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

After hanging up the phone, Doncic admitted that he threw it in frustration, shattering the back. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Andrews on Friday ahead of the full interview airing on NBA Today, Doncic's manager, Lara Beth Seager showed Andrews the phone, with Luka saying that he still uses it to this day.

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Edited by Evan Bell
