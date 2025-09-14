Luka Doncic’s $25,000,000 move sums up Slovenian’s long-term plans with Lakers

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 14, 2025 10:34 GMT
Luka Doncic&rsquo;s $25,000,000 move sums up Slovenian&rsquo;s long-term plans with Lakers
Luka Doncic’s $25,000,000 move sums up Slovenian’s long-term plans with Lakers (Credits: Getty)

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic appears to be preparing to make the city his long-term home, as evidenced by his most recent purchase. On Saturday, the Daily Breeze reported that Doncic purchased a $25 million house in the Manhattan Beach area.

The previous owner of Doncic’s new home is also a famed athlete, tennis star Maria Sharapova. The Slovenian agreed to a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers in August. His new deal, along with the purchase of a $25 million house, suggests he plans to stay longer.

According to multiple reports, the Lakers guard was in the process of buying a $15 million mansion in Dallas before he was traded by the Mavericks last season. It is no secret that Doncic planned on staying with the Mavericks for a long time, which leads many to believe his new purchase indicates he has similar plans with the Lakers.

Last season was difficult for Doncic, as he struggled with injuries before facing significant criticism on social media following his trade. He made 50 appearances for the Mavericks and the Lakers, averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

Luka Doncic had already hinted at his long-term plans after signing a $165 million extension

Speaking to reporters after signing his $165 million extension in August, Luka Doncic had expressed that he wished to play with the Lakers, saying that he hopes to be in the rafters with the rest of the team’s legends:

“Being a Laker is an honor, and I wanted to be here,” Doncic said. “When you look up here, so many great names and what they’ve achieved. I want to be up there too one day. … Many, many great players played here, so obviously I want to add one more up there. That’s what we’re working for.”
Doncic’s comments make it evident that he wishes to have a significant impact on the team during his time with the LA Lakers. Doncic and Co. will look to build on last season’s performance. The team finished third in the Western Conference and was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic led Slovenia to the EuroBasket quarterfinal this past week and will join the Lakers to prepare for the NBA preseason, tipping off on October 3.

