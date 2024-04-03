Luka Doncic's 30-pt triple-double not enough as Chris Paul puts in vintage performance

The Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, rallied from a six-point deficit, mustering one final push to knot the game at 92-92 with 4:25 remaining on Tuesday.

However, they eventaully succumbed 104-100 to the Golden State Warriors in front of a capacity crowd of 18,064 at the Chase Center, with a national TNT audience tuning in.

The Mavericks' seven-game winning streak came to an end. Despite ending their trip with an impressive 4-1 record, Dallas certainly didn't bow out without a fight. Doncic, the NBA's top scorer this season, averaging 33.9 points per game, concluded the matchup with an impressive stat line of 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

His 20 triple-doubles place him behind only Domantas Sabonis (26) and Nikola Jokic (23). Additionally, Doncic achieved his 48th 30-point game of the season, trailing only OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (50).

Six Warriors players reached double digits in scoring on a night when Steph Curry struggled, shooting just 5-for-18 from the floor. Klay Thompson and Chris Paul contributed 14 points each, while Curry added 13, and Moses Moody 12.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks' last-minute surge falls short, 7-game win streak snaps

The Warriors held an 11-point lead with 7:28 remaining, but the Mavericks tied the game at 92-92 with 4:28 left.

Draymond Green made two pivotal plays down the stretch for the Warriors, blocking Daniel Gafford with 1:30 remaining before extending Golden State's lead to eight points with a layup on the subsequent possession. Green concluded the game with 11 points.

They required the cushion, as Dallas quickly reduced their deficit to two points. Klay Thompson then sealed victory for the Warriors by sinking two free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Dallas (45-30) maintained their fifth position in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors (41-34) held onto 10th spot in the West, staying three games ahead of the Houston Rockets (38-37).

Dallas clearly felt the absence of rookie backup center Dereck Lively II, who could be sidelined for up to two weeks due to right knee soreness. Meanwhile, Golden State's bench players outscored Dallas' by a significant margin, 39-13.

Luka Doncic breaks Dallas Mavericks record for single-season 3-pointers

During the first quarter, Luka Doncic sank a 3-pointer, his 258th of the season, surpassing George McCloud's franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season.

